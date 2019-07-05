IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of IZEA opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. Research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,750 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of IZEA Worldwide worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

