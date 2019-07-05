IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IsoRay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $0.70 price objective on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.42 on Monday. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IsoRay stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,268 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of IsoRay worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

