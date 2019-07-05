Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IRM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Iron Mountain from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $63,695.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward Bicks sold 2,922 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $106,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $106,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,602 shares of company stock worth $2,038,718 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

