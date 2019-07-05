IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.10. IntriCon reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 216,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 83,103 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $201.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

