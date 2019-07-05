Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) SVP Sells $38,854.32 in Stock

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) SVP Robert F. Walsh III sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $38,854.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,466.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XON opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18. Intrexon Corp has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 363.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intrexon stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

