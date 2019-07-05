International Speedway (OTCMKTS:ISCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

International Speedway (OTCMKTS:ISCB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. International Speedway had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

OTCMKTS ISCB opened at $44.99 on Friday. International Speedway has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.93.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

