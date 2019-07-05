International Speedway (OTCMKTS:ISCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

International Speedway (OTCMKTS:ISCB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. International Speedway had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $168.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.
OTCMKTS ISCB opened at $44.99 on Friday. International Speedway has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.93.
About International Speedway
