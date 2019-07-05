International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $144,623.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,580 shares of company stock worth $1,361,842. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $38,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.12. 723,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.76. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.