Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Sell Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.63.

Intel stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $31,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 103,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 92,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

