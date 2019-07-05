Insider Selling: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Sells $174,168.06 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $174,168.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,719,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,356,790.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 1,508 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $14,476.80.

On Thursday, June 13th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 5,700 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $54,891.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 30,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $291,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 541 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,410.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,700 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $77,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 6,153 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,530.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 2,680 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 60,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $609,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 30,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $285,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 300 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $2,820.00.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.15. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 503.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

