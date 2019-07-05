Insider Selling: Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Insider Sells $1,029,490.00 in Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) insider Kathleen Bardwell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Bardwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Kathleen Bardwell sold 5,360 shares of Steris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $777,468.00.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,648,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,859,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 1,457.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 568,469 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 4,952.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 504,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 494,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,528,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

