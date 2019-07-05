Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $1,914,500.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $1,914,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,811,843.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.86 and a beta of 1.40.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
