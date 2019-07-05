Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Sells $1,914,500.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $1,914,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,811,843.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Q2 by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 50,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Q2 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 286,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.