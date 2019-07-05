Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $488,113.29 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of PAYX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
