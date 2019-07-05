Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $488,113.29 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PAYX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.