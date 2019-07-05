Insider Selling: Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) SVP Sells $24,442.11 in Stock

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) SVP Rollin Kocher sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $24,442.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NANO opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 453.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the first quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NANO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

