Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Sells $253,365.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $253,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leon J. Holschbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Leon J. Holschbach sold 19,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $472,340.00.

MSBI opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $627.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 16.69%. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 73,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

