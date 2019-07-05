Insider Selling: LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $28,310.00 in Stock

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $29,450.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $30,780.00.

Shares of LC opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. LendingClub Corp has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Shares of LendingClub are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 5th.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.45 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,453,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after buying an additional 3,926,187 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 112,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 207,011 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 477,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 265,872 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.