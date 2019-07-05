Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Sells $99,427.58 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total transaction of $99,427.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,027.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.58. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $243.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.14.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
