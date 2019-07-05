Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Sells $99,427.58 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total transaction of $99,427.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,027.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.58. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $243.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.14.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,325,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,528,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 480,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after acquiring an additional 480,495 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 344,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 183,021 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

