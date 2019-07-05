Insider Selling: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $153,750.00 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,776.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on F. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,146,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 232,639 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 83,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,692,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,110,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 430,934 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.