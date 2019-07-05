Insider Selling: First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Insider Sells $9,030,000.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) insider Peter M. Bristow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.50, for a total transaction of $9,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $453.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.18 and a 12 month high of $488.44.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.14 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

