Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Sells $684,000.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 200,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,704,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Envestnet to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 37.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Envestnet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 27.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 66.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.