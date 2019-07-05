Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $2,931,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $828,270.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $396,962.40.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $861,210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,670,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,230,653 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,840,000 after buying an additional 564,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $284,619,000 after buying an additional 164,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,588,533 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $283,172,000 after buying an additional 256,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,578 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $282,307,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $107.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.74.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

