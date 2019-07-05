Insider Selling: Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CFO Sells $203,903.44 in Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $203,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Folger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.20.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Folger sold 32,315 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $738,397.75.

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Folger sold 1,612 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $38,123.80.

CARB opened at $25.52 on Friday. Carbonite Inc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Carbonite’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter valued at about $9,082,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the first quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carbonite by 29.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,024 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARB. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

