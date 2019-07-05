Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Sells $50,163.46 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $50,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.03.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,437,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,041,000 after buying an additional 409,611 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 37.3% in the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 4,886,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,447,000 after buying an additional 1,327,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after buying an additional 1,261,879 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,022,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 719,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 461,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

