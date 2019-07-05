Insider Selling: Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells $4,975,000.00 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) insider Frank Calderoni sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 49,550 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $2,523,581.50.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 48,366 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $1,827,751.14.

On Thursday, April 18th, Frank Calderoni sold 149,188 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $5,190,250.52.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan Inc has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salesforce Com Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $79,105,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000. Meritech Capital Associates IV L.L.C. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $210,369,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.