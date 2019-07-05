Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

INDB opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.30 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $317,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $97,528.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,083.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,727 shares of company stock worth $603,916. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Independent Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

