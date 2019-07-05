IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 702.17 ($9.18).

A number of analysts have commented on IGG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Numis Securities raised IG Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price (up from GBX 620 ($8.10)) on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of IGG stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 594.40 ($7.77). The stock had a trading volume of 566,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 554.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a one year high of GBX 956.50 ($12.50). The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

