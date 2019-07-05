IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $181.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. The company stands to gain from solid product portfolio, strengthening end-markets and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Also, its policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and buybacks raises its appeal. Earnings are predicted to be $5.70-$5.85 per share in 2019, higher than $5.60-$5.80 mentioned earlier. Organic sales are projected to grow 4-5%. Also, earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have improved in the past 60 days. However, the company has been dealing with adverse impacts of higher cost of sales and operating expenses for quite some time now. In addition, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are predicted to adversely impact sales by 1% in 2019. Further, increases in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of IEX opened at $173.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $2,382,490.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.06, for a total value of $1,090,552.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,818,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,423 shares of company stock worth $16,055,566. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,210,000 after buying an additional 93,320 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 119,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 67,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.