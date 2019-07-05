Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICLR. BidaskClub lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Icon from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. Icon has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.56.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.93 million. Icon had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Icon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Icon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

