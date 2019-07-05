IAA (NYSE:IAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. IAA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $41.93.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

