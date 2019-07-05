Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,547,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $441,737.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 458,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,158 shares of company stock worth $978,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

