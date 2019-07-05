HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 670 ($8.75).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 671.60 ($8.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 736 ($9.62). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 653.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

