Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 99,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 749,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $155,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.46. 2,547,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,853. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.