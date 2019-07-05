HNI (NYSE:HNI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HNI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on shares of HNI and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

HNI opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.25. HNI has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. HNI had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HNI by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of HNI by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

