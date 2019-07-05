HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research cut HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

HENKY opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.17). HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

