Head-To-Head Comparison: Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NASDAQ:TPVG)

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Rand Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Rand Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rand Capital and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $2.11 million 7.94 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC $64.65 million 5.51 $36.56 million $1.71 8.40

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rand Capital and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 0 2 1 0 2.33

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than Rand Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Rand Capital does not pay a dividend. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 23.63% 0.41% 0.32% Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 57.09% 12.50% 7.94%

Summary

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC beats Rand Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company.

