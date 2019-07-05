H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of HEES opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 165,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

