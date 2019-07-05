Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €53.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.34 ($52.73).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €43.28 ($50.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 12 month high of €53.90 ($62.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

