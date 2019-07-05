HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HONE. Compass Point raised HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $18.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.87 million during the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

In related news, Director Wallace H. Peckham III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $74,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 256,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

