Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $27.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.