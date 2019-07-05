Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HLG opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57. Hailiang Education Group has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $82.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hailiang Education Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

