Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.81. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 47.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 351,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

