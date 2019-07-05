GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on GP Strategies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.09 million. Equities analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,297,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

