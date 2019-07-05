GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $3,836,000.00 in Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $3,836,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $9,492,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Nicholas Woodman sold 342,679 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $2,025,232.89.

On Monday, April 29th, Nicholas Woodman sold 550,845 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,316,086.90.

GPRO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $836.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20. GoPro Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.41 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

