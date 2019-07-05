GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells $3,836,000.00 in Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $3,836,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $3,738,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $9,492,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Nicholas Woodman sold 342,679 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $2,025,232.89.
- On Monday, April 29th, Nicholas Woodman sold 550,845 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,316,086.90.
GPRO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $836.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20. GoPro Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.64.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
