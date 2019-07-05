Goldman Sachs Group Boosts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.69.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,486 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

