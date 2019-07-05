Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €8.40 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.29 ($8.48).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €7.00 ($8.14) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

