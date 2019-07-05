Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLAD. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.20. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.