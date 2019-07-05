Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

GWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Genesee & Wyoming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Genesee & Wyoming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Genesee & Wyoming from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Genesee & Wyoming from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $88.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Shares of GWR stock opened at $109.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $109.69.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

