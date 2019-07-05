Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNBT opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Generex Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

