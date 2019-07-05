FY2020 EPS Estimates for DENSO CORP/ADR Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of DENSO CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO CORP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

DNZOY has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DENSO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of DNZOY opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32. DENSO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

