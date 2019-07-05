Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Sell

Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.90.

FBHS opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $1,622,271 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

