Flash (FLASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,368.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 57.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, Flash has traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $982,839.00 and approximately $4,368.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00293889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.43 or 0.01780442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00153696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

